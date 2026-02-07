Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HMN

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

NYSE:HMN opened at $43.14 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $48.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.06.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $317.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Horace Mann Educators has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Horace Mann Educators

In related news, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 1,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $49,122.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,678.20. This represents a 6.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark R. Desrochers sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $141,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,132. This trade represents a 12.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 10,398 shares of company stock worth $476,448 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 262.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 90,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 65,628 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 24,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter valued at about $514,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 74,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 32,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

(Get Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, based in Springfield, Illinois, specializes in insurance and retirement solutions tailored to educators and school employees across the United States. Founded in 1945, the company partners with public school districts to deliver property and casualty insurance products—including auto, home and liability coverage—through a network of dedicated local agents. Its targeted approach focuses on understanding the unique needs and schedules of teachers, administrators and other school staff, distinguishing its services within the broader insurance market.

In addition to property and casualty offerings, Horace Mann provides life and disability insurance, annuities and retirement plan products designed to help educators plan for financial security beyond their teaching careers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.