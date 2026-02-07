Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Get Orix Corp Ads alerts:

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Orix Corp Ads in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Orix Corp Ads currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IX

Orix Corp Ads Price Performance

IX opened at $32.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.87. Orix Corp Ads has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37. The firm has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Orix Corp Ads had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 14.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orix Corp Ads will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Orix Corp Ads

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Orix Corp Ads by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,375,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,042,000 after acquiring an additional 21,330 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Orix Corp Ads by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,244,000 after buying an additional 105,837 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,147,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,960,000 after buying an additional 88,100 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 639,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,699,000 after acquiring an additional 95,796 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 88.2% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 481,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 225,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Orix Corp Ads Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ORIX Corporation ADS (NYSE: IX) is the American depositary share listing of ORIX Corporation, a diversified financial services group headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company operates across multiple business lines that include leasing and lending, real estate, investment and asset management, and a range of retail and corporate financial services. ORIX’s ADS program allows U.S. investors to access ownership in the Tokyo-based group through shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

Core activities include equipment leasing and installment financing for corporate customers, corporate lending and structured finance, and real estate development and property management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orix Corp Ads Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orix Corp Ads and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.