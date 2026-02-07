Kier Group (LON:KIE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 213.58 and traded as high as GBX 230. Kier Group shares last traded at GBX 226, with a volume of 1,231,309 shares traded.

KIE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 target price on shares of Kier Group in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 price objective on shares of Kier Group in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kier Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 246.67.

The stock has a market cap of £987.01 million, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.83.

Kier Group is a leading infrastructure services, construction and property group based in the UK.

Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK with a vision is to be the UK’s leading infrastructure services and construction company.

We operate through three segments; Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property. Infrastructure Services comprises our Transportation and Natural Resources, Nuclear and Networks business. Transportation: builds and maintains roads for National Highways and a number of district and county councils as well as our rail, airports’ infrastructure and ports’ businesses.

Natural Resources, Nuclear and Networks: delivers long-term contracts providing repairs, maintains and support capital projects to the water, energy, and telecommunications sectors.

Construction — comprises of our Regional Building, Strategic Projects, Kier Places (Housing Maintenance and Facilities Management), and International businesses.

