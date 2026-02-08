34,944 Shares in ATI Inc. $ATI Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ATI by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,435,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,353,000 after acquiring an additional 57,883 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ATI in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,726,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ATI by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,497,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of ATI by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,375,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 11.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 943,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,487,000 after purchasing an additional 98,537 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised ATI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of ATI from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ATI from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna set a $155.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ATI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.34, for a total value of $5,900,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 246,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,244,546.92. This represents a 19.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 10,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.69, for a total value of $1,029,945.67. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 119,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,663,599.86. This trade represents a 8.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,087 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,989. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATI opened at $133.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.85. ATI Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $137.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. ATI had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. ATI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.270 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

