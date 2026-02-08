Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF Stake Boosted by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Raymond James Financial by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 15,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Raymond James Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Raymond James Financial in the second quarter worth $272,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James Financial news, insider Paul C. Reilly sold 130,687 shares of Raymond James Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.15, for a total value of $21,321,584.05. Following the transaction, the insider owned 260,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,508,079.90. The trade was a 33.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RJF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “positive” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group set a $176.00 price objective on Raymond James Financial and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Raymond James Financial from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.17.

Raymond James Financial Stock Up 2.9%

RJF opened at $172.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.90 and its 200-day moving average is $165.06. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $117.57 and a one year high of $177.66.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.03. Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.07%.The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Raymond James Financial’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Raymond James Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

Raymond James Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial is a diversified financial services firm headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida. Founded in 1962, the company provides a range of services to individual investors, businesses and institutions through a combination of wealth management, capital markets, investment banking, asset management, banking and trust services. Its business model centers on a network of financial advisors and broker-dealer operations that deliver personalized financial planning, investment advisory services and brokerage solutions.

The firm’s core offerings include private client wealth management delivered by independent and employee advisors, equity and fixed-income research, institutional sales and trading, and investment banking services such as mergers and acquisitions advisory and capital raising.

See Also

