BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 1,066 Shares of Markel Group Inc. $MKL

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 172.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,167,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,332,543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 547,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,045,947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Markel Group by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 336,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $671,850,000 after purchasing an additional 145,146 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,361,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Markel Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,224,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Simon Wilson sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,072.94, for a total value of $155,470.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,103.80. The trade was a 4.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,119.12, for a total value of $2,818,429.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 60,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,927,036.16. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,575 shares of company stock valued at $3,330,900 in the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $2,102.76 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,621.89 and a 52-week high of $2,207.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,102.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,010.40.

MKL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research cut Markel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Markel Group from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,100.00.

Markel Group (NYSE: MKL) is a diversified insurance holding company best known for underwriting specialty insurance products. Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company provides a wide range of commercial property and casualty coverages tailored to niche and hard-to-place risks. Its underwriting operations focus on specialty lines across multiple industries, delivering customized policy structures, program administration, and claims management services for complex exposures.

In addition to primary specialty insurance, Markel operates reinsurance and alternative risk-transfer activities and manages invested assets derived from underwriting float.

