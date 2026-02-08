Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 144,228 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,228 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Robinhood Markets worth $93,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $322,823,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $3,860,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 909.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 831,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,049,000 after purchasing an additional 749,132 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 479.4% in the third quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Finally, Atlatl Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Headlines Impacting Robinhood Markets
Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Broad market rally helped lift HOOD intraday as Nvidia-led strength boosted risk assets and magnitude of gains for many fintech names. Stock market today: Dow soars 800 points as Nvidia jumps 7%; Robinhood surges (live coverage)
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade (Seeking Alpha piece) rates HOOD a buy ahead of Q4, citing valuation pullback and diversification into subscriptions, net interest and new products—this narrative supports upside if earnings beat. Robinhood: A Buy Ahead Q4 Earnings (Rating Upgrade)
- Positive Sentiment: Previews from Zacks and others highlight solid equity and options trading that could buoy Q4 results even as crypto lags—this revenue mix reduces single-asset sensitivity and underpins near-term earnings upside. Solid Equity, Options Trading to Aid HOOD Q4 Earnings Amid Crypto Slump
- Positive Sentiment: Stories flag potential new revenue catalysts—possible role on a SpaceX IPO and the opportunity to re-engage high-profile account flows—which could lift deposits/trading activity if realized. Robinhood’s Potential SpaceX IPO Role And Trump Accounts Opportunity
- Neutral Sentiment: Truist lowered its price target to $130 (from $155) but maintained a Buy rating—reduces upside relative to prior targets while still signaling analyst confidence; useful context for target-driven positioning. Analyst price-target note (Benzinga/TickerReport)
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst-modeling previews (Zacks and others) lay out key metrics—user activity, BTC volumes, net interest and subscriptions—to watch in the Q4 print; these items will determine how much the crypto move affects the actual earnings reaction. What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Robinhood Markets (HOOD) Q4 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Falling cryptocurrency prices and weaker prediction-market activity are immediate headwinds for crypto revenue and trading volumes—this is cited as a key reason for recent downward pressure on HOOD. Falling Cryptocurrency Prices and Concerns Surrounding Lower Prediction Market Activity Weighs on Robinhood Markets (HOOD)
- Negative Sentiment: Broad crypto selloff knocked down crypto-exposed fintech peers; Robinhood shares moved lower alongside Coinbase and Circle during the Bitcoin crash—illustrates vulnerability to sharp crypto moves. Robinhood, Coinbase, Circle shares slide after Bitcoin crash
- Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling (Steven Quirk, Daniel M. Gallagher Jr.) disclosed in Form 4 filings—large reductions in holdings can be perceived negatively by the market. Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. Sells 10,000 Shares
- Negative Sentiment: Options-focused commentary highlighted an extended pre-earnings pullback (multi-day losing streak), raising short-term downside risk into the report if results disappoint. Robinhood Stock Eyes 8th Consecutive Loss Before Earnings
Robinhood Markets Stock Up 14.0%
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 52.19%.The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 52,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $4,613,537.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,394.84. This represents a 65.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $630,262.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 9,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,614.84. This represents a 39.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,537,615 shares of company stock worth $182,272,702. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HOOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Argus initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.43.
Robinhood Markets Company Profile
Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.
Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.
