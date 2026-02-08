Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 144,228 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,228 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Robinhood Markets worth $93,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $322,823,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $3,860,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 909.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 831,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,049,000 after purchasing an additional 749,132 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 479.4% in the third quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Finally, Atlatl Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 14.0%

HOOD stock opened at $82.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.43. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $153.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.99 and its 200-day moving average is $119.09.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 52.19%.The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 52,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $4,613,537.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,394.84. This represents a 65.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $630,262.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 9,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,614.84. This represents a 39.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,537,615 shares of company stock worth $182,272,702. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Argus initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.43.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

