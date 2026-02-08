Titan International Conference: AI Push, CFO Shakeup, and LSW Tire Strategy in Focus

Get alerts:

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) used a recent fireside chat to outline its “off-road” product strategy, discuss leadership changes tied to technology and artificial intelligence initiatives, and provide management’s views on market conditions across agriculture, construction, and consumer end markets.

Business overview and “one-stop shop” positioning

Management described Titan as an off-road focused manufacturer of wheels, tires, and steel tracks used across a wide range of equipment categories. The company said its portfolio spans small equipment such as turf and recreational vehicles, extends into small agriculture, and reaches into large agriculture, as well as off-road construction, industrial equipment, and earthmoving.

The company emphasized both the breadth of its product lineup and a regional manufacturing footprint designed to serve customers efficiently. Titan noted it sells into a diverse base of customers, including original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket dealers.

Titan also explained its “one-stop shop” message as an identity that developed from how the business operates rather than as a marketing exercise. Management said the company’s evolution has centered on serving “deep and diverse” customer requirements. As an example, it pointed to the variety of tires used on a typical large farm and the customized nature of wheels and tires for different machines and applications. The company said its mix historically leaned heavily toward OEMs, but it expanded its engagement with end users and dealers after launching its low sidewall (LSW) product.

Management said the Carlstar acquisition (referenced as having occurred two years ago) further reinforced the “one-stop shop” approach, describing Carlstar as a complementary fit that brought additional product breadth and customer diversity.

Leadership changes: CFO transition and focus on AI

During the discussion, management addressed recently announced leadership changes, including the appointment of former CFO David Martin to the role of Chief Transformation Officer and the promotion of Tony Eheli, previously Chief Accounting Officer, to Chief Financial Officer.

The CEO said the ability to fill both roles internally reflected team strength. He characterized Martin’s new role as centered on driving AI innovation and helping shift the company’s approach to technology. Management discussed interest in “agentic” AI, describing it as potentially well-suited for a company of Titan’s size because it can be more targeted and less disruptive than large-scale technology implementations.

The CEO said Eheli’s background and development at Titan positioned him to take on the CFO role and noted he had already been working closely with him, adding that he expects the investor community will “enjoy working with Tony as well.”

LSW tires: performance claims and marketing priorities

Titan revisited its LSW (low sidewall) tires, framing the concept as an off-road counterpart to the long-running evolution of on-road wheel and tire designs toward smaller sidewalls. Management said Titan believes it is the only wheel-and-tire manufacturer in its space with the capability to bring LSW to market.

The company said LSW is marketed as a performance-enhancing tool for farmers, with benefits including reduced soil compaction, improved yields, and better fuel efficiency. Management described the ability to run very wide tires at relatively low pressure—citing a range around 12–14 PSI (and potentially as low as 10 PSI)—as central to creating a wider footprint and reducing compaction.

Management also discussed data shared by a farmer using LSW, emphasizing it was not a Titan study. The farmer reportedly provided information indicating yield improvements of “over 30% everywhere you turn” when operating equipment using LSW. The CEO said this could materially improve the economics for smaller and mid-sized farms due to higher turning frequency compared with large farms, and he identified marketing that information as a priority for the year. He added that farmers can be difficult to market to, particularly in multi-generational operations, and suggested younger farmers may be easier to target for LSW adoption.

Tariffs: “emotional” benefit, financial uncertainty

On tariffs, the CEO said the impact is “a few different ways” to view, starting with what he called an “emotional net benefit.” He cited Titan’s experience bringing cases to the International Trade Commission (ITC) three times and said two cases he was involved with resulted in unanimous rulings that Titan was being harmed. He contrasted that with the Commerce Department’s process for setting rates, which he described as opaque, and said tariff actions at least recognize that “the world is not a fair place.”

Financially, however, management described tariffs as “horribly messy” due to shifting and inconsistent implementation, arguing that stability in policy is needed before the benefits can be clearer. The CEO said competitor responses vary, with some competitors not reacting and some receiving government assistance to offset costs, based on his understanding.

He added that 2025 brought challenges tied to inventory being shipped into the U.S. ahead of tariffs—something he said affected many companies—and said Titan has worked through that dynamic. He indicated the company is looking for a consistent tariff policy going forward.

Supply chain approach, end-market cycle, and capital allocation

Titan described its sourcing strategy as an extension of the “one-stop shop” model. Management said the company uses joint ventures—citing arrangements in China, Brazil, and Europe—along with third-party contract manufacturers. The CEO said Titan cannot efficiently manufacture every product internally given scheduling complexity, changeovers, and mold changes across a wide product set. He stressed that when Titan puts its name behind sourced products, it signs off on technical capabilities and quality and stands behind them as if they were its own.

Addressing an extended down cycle across the company’s three segments, management said agriculture has been affected by inventory balancing across dealers and OEMs. The CEO said inventories appear to be getting more balanced and noted the company has received “drop-in orders” during 2025 as customers worked to rebalance inventories. Looking to 2026, he said small agriculture has been performing better and that Brazil had a good 2025 and is holding up as the company enters 2026, while large agriculture remains the segment drawing the most attention.

On what could improve large agriculture, the CEO pointed to ongoing pressure from high input costs and uncertainties in global demand dynamics, including questions about regional buying patterns. He also said government attention to farmers matters, citing comments he said were made by Secretary Vilsack about protecting farmers and noting positive signals he attributed to Trump as well. He stated that, in his view, the administration needs to ensure farmers are in a good position for 2026 and beyond.

In construction, management said it is seeing good signals, including strong performance in Brazil and positive trends across markets such as Australia, Brazil, the U.S., and parts of Europe, while noting some German OEM customers are facing forecasting difficulties for 2026. In consumer, the company said demand is holding up and that it plans to continue innovating with new products, including products it described as “coming out” that it believes will position the company well.

Finally, Titan discussed capital allocation priorities. Management said safety, environmental, and maintenance spending remains key as a global manufacturer, and reiterated that Titan continues to invest in product development “good times or bad.” With large agriculture expected to remain tough in the first half of the year, the CEO emphasized discipline around the balance sheet as a top priority and said the company believes its balance sheet is in a good position. He said Titan aims to remain agile through the downturn while continuing to invest in product development, with a “strong, disciplined approach” to capital allocation through at least the first half of the year.

About Titan International (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of wheels, tires and undercarriage systems designed for off-highway vehicles. The company serves a diverse range of markets including agricultural, construction, earthmoving and consumer segments. Titan’s product portfolio encompasses a variety of tire sizes and tread designs, steel and cast centers, wheels, tracks and complete wheel‐and‐tire assemblies tailored to meet the needs of tractors, combines, skid steers, loaders, haul trucks and other specialized equipment.

In addition to original equipment manufacturing, Titan provides extensive aftermarket support through its network of distributors and sales offices.

