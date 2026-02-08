Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Free Report) to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 1,554 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,338.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 1,400 to GBX 1,670 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,670 target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 1,200 to GBX 1,280 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 1,600 to GBX 1,700 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Babcock International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,574.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group Stock Performance

Shares of BAB opened at GBX 1,391 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,336.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,202.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.86. Babcock International Group has a twelve month low of GBX 537 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,527. The firm has a market cap of £6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 28.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Babcock International Group had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 44.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Babcock International Group will post 41.4298019 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Babcock International Group

(Get Free Report)

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation. It designs, procures, operates, and manages critical utility and process equipment; offers asset management, defense and maritime training, information and intelligence, equipment and system, and facilities and infrastructure services, as well as naval platforms; and designs, manufactures, and provides through-life support for mechanical and electrical systems and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.