Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Price Target Raised to GBX 918

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 852 to GBX 918 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Phoenix Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 670 to GBX 770 in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phoenix Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 593 to GBX 752 in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phoenix Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 750.

Phoenix Group Stock Performance

PHNX stock opened at GBX 748.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 726.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 687.79. Phoenix Group has a 12-month low of GBX 485.20 and a 12-month high of GBX 766. The firm has a market cap of £7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.32.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 15th. The company reported GBX 32.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix Group had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phoenix Group will post 51.179941 EPS for the current year.

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group is one of the UK’s largest long-term savings and retirement businesses with over £290 billion of assets under administration and c. 12 million customers. We were founded in 1782 and are based in London, UK, and our family of brands include Standard Life, SunLife and ReAssure. We are a constituent of the FTSE 100 with c. 6,600 colleagues and offer a broad range of savings and retirement income products to support people across all stages of their savings journey. We are a growing and sustainable business with a clear purpose – helping people secure a life of possibilities.

