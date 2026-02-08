Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Price Target Raised to GBX 620

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 605 to GBX 620 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

PHNX has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Phoenix Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 670 to GBX 770 in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 852 to GBX 918 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phoenix Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 593 to GBX 752 in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phoenix Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 750.

PHNX opened at GBX 748.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 726.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 687.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.32. Phoenix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 485.20 and a 1 year high of GBX 766. The stock has a market cap of £7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 15th. The company reported GBX 32.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix Group had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. Analysts forecast that Phoenix Group will post 51.179941 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phoenix Group is one of the UK’s largest long-term savings and retirement businesses with over £290 billion of assets under administration and c. 12 million customers. We were founded in 1782 and are based in London, UK, and our family of brands include Standard Life, SunLife and ReAssure. We are a constituent of the FTSE 100 with c. 6,600 colleagues and offer a broad range of savings and retirement income products to support people across all stages of their savings journey. We are a growing and sustainable business with a clear purpose – helping people secure a life of possibilities.

