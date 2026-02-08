C&C Group’s (CCR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital Group

Shore Capital Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of C&C Group (LON:CCR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of C&C Group from GBX 160 to GBX 130 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 130.
In related news, insider Vineet Bhalla bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 115 per share, with a total value of £6,900. 5.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
C&C Group Company Profile
C&C Group plc is a leading, vertically integrated premium drinks company which manufactures, markets and distributes branded beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks across the UK and Ireland.
C&C Group’s portfolio of owned/exclusive brands include Bulmers, the leading Irish cider brand and Tennent’s, the leading Scottish beer brand; as well as a range of fast-growing, premium and craft ciders and beers, such as Heverlee, Menabrea, Five Lamps and Orchard Pig. C&C exports its Magners and Tennent’s brands to over 40 countries worldwide.
C&C Group has owned brand and contract manufacturing/packing operations in CoTipperary, Ireland and Glasgow, Scotland.
C&C is the No.1 drinks distributor to the UK and Ireland hospitality sectors.
