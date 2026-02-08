C&C Group’s (CCR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital Group

Shore Capital Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of C&C Group (LON:CCR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of C&C Group from GBX 160 to GBX 130 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 130.

C&C Group stock opened at GBX 115.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 126.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 143.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01. The firm has a market cap of £425.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26. C&C Group has a 52 week low of GBX 105.20 and a 52 week high of GBX 184.59.

In related news, insider Vineet Bhalla bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 115 per share, with a total value of £6,900. 5.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C&C Group plc is a leading, vertically integrated premium drinks company which manufactures, markets and distributes branded beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks across the UK and Ireland.

C&C Group’s portfolio of owned/exclusive brands include Bulmers, the leading Irish cider brand and Tennent’s, the leading Scottish beer brand; as well as a range of fast-growing, premium and craft ciders and beers, such as Heverlee, Menabrea, Five Lamps and Orchard Pig. C&C exports its Magners and Tennent’s brands to over 40 countries worldwide.

C&C Group has owned brand and contract manufacturing/packing operations in CoTipperary, Ireland and Glasgow, Scotland.

C&C is the No.1 drinks distributor to the UK and Ireland hospitality sectors.

