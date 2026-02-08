Vineet Bhalla Purchases 6,000 Shares of C&C Group (LON:CCR) Stock

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report) insider Vineet Bhalla purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 115 per share, for a total transaction of £6,900.

LON:CCR opened at GBX 115.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 126.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 143.56. The firm has a market cap of £425.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01. C&C Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 105.20 and a twelve month high of GBX 184.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on C&C Group from GBX 160 to GBX 130 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C&C Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 130.

C&C Group plc is a leading, vertically integrated premium drinks company which manufactures, markets and distributes branded beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks across the UK and Ireland.

C&C Group’s portfolio of owned/exclusive brands include Bulmers, the leading Irish cider brand and Tennent’s, the leading Scottish beer brand; as well as a range of fast-growing, premium and craft ciders and beers, such as Heverlee, Menabrea, Five Lamps and Orchard Pig. C&C exports its Magners and Tennent’s brands to over 40 countries worldwide.

C&C Group has owned brand and contract manufacturing/packing operations in CoTipperary, Ireland and Glasgow, Scotland.

C&C is the No.1 drinks distributor to the UK and Ireland hospitality sectors.

