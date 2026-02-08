Nicolaos Nicandrou Acquires 21 Shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) insider Nicolaos Nicandrou bought 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 562 per share, for a total transaction of £118.02.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Nicolaos Nicandrou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 6th, Nicolaos Nicandrou purchased 19 shares of Phoenix Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 564 per share, with a total value of £107.16.

Phoenix Group Price Performance

Shares of PHNX opened at GBX 748.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 726.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 687.79. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 485.20 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 766. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Phoenix Group ( LON:PHNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 15th. The company reported GBX 32.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix Group had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. Equities analysts predict that Phoenix Group Holdings plc will post 51.179941 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PHNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 605 to GBX 620 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 852 to GBX 918 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Phoenix Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 670 to GBX 770 in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phoenix Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 593 to GBX 752 in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phoenix Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 750.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PHNX

Phoenix Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phoenix Group is one of the UK’s largest long-term savings and retirement businesses with over £290 billion of assets under administration and c. 12 million customers. We were founded in 1782 and are based in London, UK, and our family of brands include Standard Life, SunLife and ReAssure. We are a constituent of the FTSE 100 with c. 6,600 colleagues and offer a broad range of savings and retirement income products to support people across all stages of their savings journey. We are a growing and sustainable business with a clear purpose – helping people secure a life of possibilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.