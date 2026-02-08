Traders Purchase Large Volume of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 121,133 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 99% compared to the average daily volume of 60,914 call options.

Get Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $41.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.02.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 427.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,147,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,740,000 after buying an additional 929,543 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 425.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 836,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,317,000 after acquiring an additional 677,480 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 666.7% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 456,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 396,631 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,926,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,964,000.

Key Stories Impacting Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

About Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

Here are the key news stories impacting Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF this week:

(Get Free Report)

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.