Traders Purchase Large Volume of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 121,133 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 99% compared to the average daily volume of 60,914 call options.
Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $41.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.02.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 427.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,147,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,740,000 after buying an additional 929,543 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 425.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 836,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,317,000 after acquiring an additional 677,480 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 666.7% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 456,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 396,631 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,926,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,964,000.
- Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call‑option activity — investors bought ~121,133 call options (≈+99% vs. average), signaling short‑term bullish bets or hedging that can amplify upward pressure on the ETF’s price.
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts still argue the bull case for silver/miners remains intact despite volatility, which supports a narrative that rebounds could be durable if macro drivers (rate‑cut hopes, safe‑haven flows) re‑assert. Historic swings batter gold and silver, but analysts say the bull case is intact
- Neutral Sentiment: Safe‑haven buying and technical support zones are being watched — some forecasts see rebounds if risk‑off flows persist, which could help SILJ if silver stabilizes; this is conditional on macro/FX moves. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: Safe-Haven Bid Returns – Can XAU Recover $5,000?
- Negative Sentiment: Severe recent silver sell‑offs and deleveraging (moves of double‑digit % intraday, margin calls cited) are bearish for junior silver miners and the ETF — sharp metal price declines typically hit earnings and exploration funding for small miners. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Silver Dives 13% On Deleveraging
- Negative Sentiment: Corporate demand risk: major jewellers (e.g., Pandora) are publicly shifting away from silver toward alternatives like platinum, which could reduce industrial/retail silver demand if the trend broadens. Pandora aims to break with volatile silver market, CEO says
The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.
