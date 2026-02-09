Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 841,446 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 841,446 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Prologis from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Freedom Capital lowered Prologis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prologis from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.32.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $137.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $127.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.42. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $137.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.47 and its 200-day moving average is $120.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.44. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 37.86%.The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 113.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.60, for a total transaction of $79,239.60. Following the sale, the director owned 8,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,340.80. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

