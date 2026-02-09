Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $6.93 Million in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 50,156 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 83.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,607,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,304 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,011,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,586,000 after buying an additional 78,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,782,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 150.7% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,249,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,631,000 after acquiring an additional 751,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 116.9% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,134,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,501,000 after acquiring an additional 611,523 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOL stock opened at $153.21 on Monday. Toll Brothers Inc. has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $155.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 12.28%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.37%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $581,586.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 118,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,407,982.40. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TOL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.40.

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company’s core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

