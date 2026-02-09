RFG Advisory LLC Buys 1,201 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,966.7% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 62 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock opened at $456.84 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $493.00. The company has a market capitalization of $117.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $471.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.84.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

See Also

