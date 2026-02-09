Cameco Corporation $CCJ Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at $341,736,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Cameco by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,076,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,373 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 1,428.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 978,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,505,000 after purchasing an additional 914,300 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the second quarter worth about $66,781,000. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 3,586.0% in the second quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 762,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,591,000 after purchasing an additional 741,697 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCJ. Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.74 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.39.

Shares of CCJ opened at $113.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.16 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.69. Cameco Corporation has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $135.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long‑term and spot contracts.

The company’s operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

