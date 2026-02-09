Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Buys 2,397 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Danaher by 9.3% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 30,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. M.D. Sass LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the third quarter. M.D. Sass LLC now owns 365,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 13.7% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 223,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,597,000 after buying an additional 26,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new position in Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,266,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher stock opened at $216.77 on Monday. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $242.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.09. Danaher had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Danaher has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $251.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.86.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $746,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,593. This trade represents a 13.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 21,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total transaction of $4,773,952.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,454.19. This trade represents a 59.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

