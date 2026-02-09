AlphaQuest LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 63.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,364,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,695,000 after buying an additional 29,844 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,232,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,212,000 after acquiring an additional 126,742 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 25,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.9% in the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $904,901.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,241.84. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $2,680,923.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 71,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,216,535.33. The trade was a 10.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 14,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,596 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Freedom Capital raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Dbs Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.18.

JPM stock opened at $322.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $877.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $337.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $46.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.81 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.99%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

