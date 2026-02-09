RFG Advisory LLC Buys 18,985 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,985 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26,900.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 200.4% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 306.6% during the 3rd quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.8%

IJR opened at $131.97 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $132.35. The company has a market cap of $97.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.91 and a 200 day moving average of $119.78.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

