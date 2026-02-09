Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS Holdings Trimmed by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,420 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank grew its position in Chart Industries by 364.5% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 93.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 44.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.

GTLS opened at $207.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.05, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.38 and a 200-day moving average of $201.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.60 and a 12-month high of $208.24.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chart Industries from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.00.

Chart Industries, Inc (NYSE: GTLS) is a leading global manufacturer of engineered equipment for the storage, distribution and end-use of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. The company specializes in cryogenic systems and components, serving key markets such as energy, chemical processing, industrial gas, food and beverage, and medical gases. Chart’s product portfolio includes large-scale cryogenic storage tanks, vaporizers, heat exchangers and pump systems designed to maintain gases in liquid and gaseous states under extreme conditions.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Ball Ground, Georgia, Chart Industries has evolved through targeted acquisitions and organic growth to expand its technological capabilities and geographic reach.

