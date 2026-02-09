Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.1% of Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $42,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $10,295,209,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28,813.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,785,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,866,309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727,530 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,042,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,386 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,802,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $458,104,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $322.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $337.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $315.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.22.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.99%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $2,680,923.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 71,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,216,535.33. This trade represents a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $904,901.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,241.84. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,868 shares of company stock worth $4,650,596. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. CICC Research began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. KGI Securities upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Loop Capital set a $310.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.18.
Trending Headlines about JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:
- Positive Sentiment: HSBC raised its rating on JPM to Hold following Q4 results, signaling that JPM’s quarterly beat and revenue growth are persuading some sell‑side analysts to become less negative. JPMorgan Chase raised to Hold at HSBC after Q4 results
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan strategists highlighted crypto opportunities — arguing bitcoin may be more attractive than gold long-term — which supports JPM’s growing crypto product efforts and could boost fee and trading revenue expectations. Bitcoin May Now Be More Attractive Than Gold Long-Term, Says JPMorgan Strategist
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan’s move into regulated stablecoins (JPMD on Base) and banks’ broader stablecoin adoption reinforce JPM’s fintech/crypto positioning, a potential new revenue stream and strategic differentiator. Stablecoins Enter Banking Mainstream as Traditional Finance Challenges Crypto-Native Dominance
- Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan completed a $3 billion subordinated notes offering — a capital markets action that strengthens funding/capital but can raise near‑term funding costs; investors will watch regulatory and capital ratios. JPMorgan Chase completes $3 billion subordinated notes offering
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and market debates about JPMorgan’s tech strategy and whether recent rate‑driven gains are already priced in leave valuation questions — important for medium/long‑term investors. JPMorgan’s Tech Ambitions Are Real, but Is the Stock a Buy After Rate-Driven Gains?
- Neutral Sentiment: Robert W. Baird moved JPM to “Neutral” (an upgrade in institutional sentiment but not a bullish rating), signaling mixed analyst views despite the beat. Robert W. Baird Upgrades JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to “Neutral”
- Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan commentary that Kevin Warsh would “make the case for rate cuts” (if selected to lead the Fed) raises the prospect of easier policy — a potential headwind for net interest margin and bank profitability. Warsh will ‘Make the Case For Rate Cuts,’ Says JPMorgan
- Negative Sentiment: Allegations from a high‑profile crypto lawyer claiming JPMorgan manipulates bitcoin are reputationally negative and could attract regulatory/PR scrutiny, though such claims don’t yet show concrete legal exposure. Pro-XRP Lawyer Deaton Claims JPMorgan Is Manipulating Bitcoin, Just Like Silver
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.
The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.
