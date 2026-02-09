Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.1% of Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $42,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $10,295,209,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28,813.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,785,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,866,309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727,530 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,042,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,386 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,802,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $458,104,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $322.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $337.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $315.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The firm had revenue of $46.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $2,680,923.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 71,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,216,535.33. This trade represents a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $904,901.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,241.84. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,868 shares of company stock worth $4,650,596. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. CICC Research began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. KGI Securities upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Loop Capital set a $310.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

