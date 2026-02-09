New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 109,161 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 468,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,161 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $55,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 197.6% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 200.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 306.6% during the 3rd quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $131.97 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $132.35. The company has a market capitalization of $97.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.78.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

