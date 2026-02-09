Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Lowers Stake in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan cut its position in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,713 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 33.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 24.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,324 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EL opened at $99.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $48.37 and a one year high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.51.

Estee Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 1.21%.The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.230 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is -280.00%.

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results beat expectations (EPS $0.89 vs. $0.84) and management raised full‑year sales/earnings guidance, supported by stronger China sales and progress on the “Beauty Reimagined” turnaround — a core reason buyers are returning. Business Wire: Fiscal Q2 Results

Q2 results beat expectations (EPS $0.89 vs. $0.84) and management raised full‑year sales/earnings guidance, supported by stronger China sales and progress on the “Beauty Reimagined” turnaround — a core reason buyers are returning. Positive Sentiment: Major brokers showed support: Citigroup upgraded EL to “buy” with a $120 PT and Bank of America reiterated a Buy with re‑rating potential, signaling conviction among some institutional analysts that fundamentals and margin upside remain attractive. Benzinga: Citigroup Upgrade

Major brokers showed support: Citigroup upgraded EL to “buy” with a $120 PT and Bank of America reiterated a Buy with re‑rating potential, signaling conviction among some institutional analysts that fundamentals and margin upside remain attractive. Positive Sentiment: Company announced a quarterly dividend (record Feb 27; pay Mar 16), which supports income investors and can help stabilize shares amid the volatility.

Company announced a quarterly dividend (record Feb 27; pay Mar 16), which supports income investors and can help stabilize shares amid the volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts trimmed price targets but left constructive ratings: JPMorgan cut its PT to $121 while staying “overweight” and Wells Fargo lowered its PT to $105 with an “equal weight” call — suggesting cautious optimism but reduced upside assumptions. Benzinga: PT Changes

Several analysts trimmed price targets but left constructive ratings: JPMorgan cut its PT to $121 while staying “overweight” and Wells Fargo lowered its PT to $105 with an “equal weight” call — suggesting cautious optimism but reduced upside assumptions. Neutral Sentiment: Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed “market perform” with a $105 target, reflecting mixed analyst views on short‑term growth versus longer‑term restructuring benefits. Benzinga: Telsey Reaffirmation

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed “market perform” with a $105 target, reflecting mixed analyst views on short‑term growth versus longer‑term restructuring benefits. Negative Sentiment: Management warned tariffs will shave roughly $100M off full‑year profitability (mostly in H2), pressuring margins and prompting talk of potential pricing actions — a clear near‑term headwind. CNBC: Tariff Headwinds

Management warned tariffs will shave roughly $100M off full‑year profitability (mostly in H2), pressuring margins and prompting talk of potential pricing actions — a clear near‑term headwind. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat, the company’s cautious guidance and restructuring costs led to a heavy sell‑off (shares fell sharply earlier on the outlook and restructuring impact), showing how sensitive EL is to near‑term profit expectations. Investopedia: What Dragged Shares Lower

Despite the beat, the company’s cautious guidance and restructuring costs led to a heavy sell‑off (shares fell sharply earlier on the outlook and restructuring impact), showing how sensitive EL is to near‑term profit expectations. Negative Sentiment: Coverage and commentary questioning EL’s valuation and the pace of the turnaround have amplified volatility — several headlines ask whether to trim positions after the drop, keeping sentiment fragile in the near term. Forbes: Should You Cut Your Position?

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 3,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $364,748.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,812 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,785.96. This represents a 10.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Meridith Webster sold 5,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $476,971.20. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EL. Zacks Research upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.27.

Estée Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company’s portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

