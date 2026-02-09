Candriam S.C.A. Acquires 189,505 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 31.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 784,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,505 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $114,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 496.6% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,606.3% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $127.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $115.25 and a one year high of $177.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.19. The stock has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Several brokerages have commented on ZTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zoetis to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.45.

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

