Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 1,654 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM opened at $322.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $337.25. The company has a market cap of $877.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $315.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The business had revenue of $46.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.99%.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $904,901.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,241.84. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $2,680,923.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 71,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,216,535.33. The trade was a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 14,868 shares of company stock worth $4,650,596 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Loop Capital set a $310.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $354.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

