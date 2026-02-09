Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 1,654 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
JPM opened at $322.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $337.25. The company has a market cap of $877.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $315.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.22.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.99%.
In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $904,901.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,241.84. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $2,680,923.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 71,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,216,535.33. The trade was a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 14,868 shares of company stock worth $4,650,596 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Loop Capital set a $310.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $354.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.18.
- Positive Sentiment: HSBC raised its rating on JPM to Hold following Q4 results, signaling that JPM’s quarterly beat and revenue growth are persuading some sell‑side analysts to become less negative. JPMorgan Chase raised to Hold at HSBC after Q4 results
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan strategists highlighted crypto opportunities — arguing bitcoin may be more attractive than gold long-term — which supports JPM’s growing crypto product efforts and could boost fee and trading revenue expectations. Bitcoin May Now Be More Attractive Than Gold Long-Term, Says JPMorgan Strategist
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan’s move into regulated stablecoins (JPMD on Base) and banks’ broader stablecoin adoption reinforce JPM’s fintech/crypto positioning, a potential new revenue stream and strategic differentiator. Stablecoins Enter Banking Mainstream as Traditional Finance Challenges Crypto-Native Dominance
- Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan completed a $3 billion subordinated notes offering — a capital markets action that strengthens funding/capital but can raise near‑term funding costs; investors will watch regulatory and capital ratios. JPMorgan Chase completes $3 billion subordinated notes offering
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and market debates about JPMorgan’s tech strategy and whether recent rate‑driven gains are already priced in leave valuation questions — important for medium/long‑term investors. JPMorgan’s Tech Ambitions Are Real, but Is the Stock a Buy After Rate-Driven Gains?
- Neutral Sentiment: Robert W. Baird moved JPM to “Neutral” (an upgrade in institutional sentiment but not a bullish rating), signaling mixed analyst views despite the beat. Robert W. Baird Upgrades JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to “Neutral”
- Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan commentary that Kevin Warsh would “make the case for rate cuts” (if selected to lead the Fed) raises the prospect of easier policy — a potential headwind for net interest margin and bank profitability. Warsh will ‘Make the Case For Rate Cuts,’ Says JPMorgan
- Negative Sentiment: Allegations from a high‑profile crypto lawyer claiming JPMorgan manipulates bitcoin are reputationally negative and could attract regulatory/PR scrutiny, though such claims don’t yet show concrete legal exposure. Pro-XRP Lawyer Deaton Claims JPMorgan Is Manipulating Bitcoin, Just Like Silver
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.
The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.
