JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM is Arizona State Retirement System’s 10th Largest Position

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 811,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,036 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.4% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $255,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,364,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,695,000 after purchasing an additional 29,844 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,232,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,212,000 after purchasing an additional 126,742 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.1% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 25,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,145,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 4.0%

JPM opened at $322.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $315.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.22. The stock has a market cap of $877.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The firm had revenue of $46.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. Robert W. Baird raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. HSBC set a $319.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total transaction of $1,064,771.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 65,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,442,418.40. This represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $904,901.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,696 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,241.84. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 14,868 shares of company stock worth $4,650,596 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

