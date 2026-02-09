ProShare Advisors LLC Has $176.88 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,593,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 352,428 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $176,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 34,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 115,640 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $15,611,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 566,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,504,230. This trade represents a 16.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total value of $372,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 150,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,709,027.93. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 373,037 shares of company stock valued at $50,731,512 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $114.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.73.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $152.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.45. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.37 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.04. The company has a market capitalization of $189.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.36.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

