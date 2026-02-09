Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Acquired by Hoge Financial Services LLC

Hoge Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,451 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.5% of Hoge Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hoge Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 42.6% in the second quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 67 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on META. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $810.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $860.00 price objective (up from $750.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $847.40.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $661.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $656.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $694.99. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $796.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.16 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $59.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 30.08%.Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $341,860.11. Following the sale, the insider owned 28,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,876,738.02. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.60, for a total value of $369,448.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 9,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,870,879. This represents a 5.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,673,584. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

