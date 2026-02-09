Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 78.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,431 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 30,619 shares during the period. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Adobe alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Adobe by 72.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,922 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after buying an additional 11,769 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 898,408 shares of the software company’s stock worth $316,913,000 after acquiring an additional 583,275 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Co. raised its position in Adobe by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Co. now owns 26,544 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,269,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Adobe by 43.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 106,598 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,309,000 after purchasing an additional 32,448 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $350.00 price objective on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.13.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $268.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $324.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.40. The company has a market cap of $110.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $264.04 and a one year high of $465.70.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 30.00%.The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,382,225.75. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.