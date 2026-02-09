Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Buys 4,969 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. VestGen Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $102.61 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $102.67. The firm has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

