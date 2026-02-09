Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Sells 1,873 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 2.0% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 42.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,700,424,000 after buying an additional 1,457,109 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,223,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,778,116,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,986,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,792,901,000 after purchasing an additional 64,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $1,236,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $609.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $619.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $602.56. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $637.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.7941 dividend. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

