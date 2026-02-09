New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 1,897 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,171 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $21,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Adobe by 25.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the software company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 21.2% during the second quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 21.7% during the second quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 1,010 shares of the software company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock opened at $268.38 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.04 and a twelve month high of $465.70. The firm has a market cap of $110.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Adobe News Summary

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.81 earnings per share. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Adobe from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.13.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,382,225.75. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

