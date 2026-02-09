Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 2,282 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $22,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 129.1% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 57.6% during the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its position in International Business Machines by 48.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IBM. Evercore raised their target price on International Business Machines from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $317.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $380.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.07.

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,432. The trade was a 12.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM opened at $299.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $279.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.69. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $214.50 and a 12 month high of $324.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $302.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 15.69%.The firm had revenue of $19.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

