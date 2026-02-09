Sunesis Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000. Invesco QQQ comprises 0.4% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Slagle Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.5% during the third quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 59,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,827,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,885,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,540,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Trading Up 2.1%
Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $609.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $619.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $602.56. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $637.01.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
Invesco QQQ News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Fed easing expectations could lift growth and tech stocks, a tailwind for QQQ as investors price in a softer policy path. Federal Reserve Watch: The Fed Turns The Corner
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst pieces argue QQQ is technically and fundamentally set up for a breakout and is undervalued relative to rate-driven swings, encouraging buy-the-dip flows. QQQ Poised For A Breakout, JEPQ To Underperform
- Positive Sentiment: Pre-market/updating ETF coverage notes showed early strength in QQQ, which can attract short-term momentum buyers and ETF flows. Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Daily Update, 2-6-2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Commentary urging investors not to panic suggests current volatility could be a cleansing of speculative excess rather than a structural tech collapse — this can stabilize flows but doesn’t guarantee an immediate rebound. Don’t Panic As We Clear Speculative Excess In Crypto, Metals, And Tech
- Negative Sentiment: Reports that Alphabet ramped AI spending spooked investors and weighed on large-cap tech, a direct negative for QQQ because the ETF is heavily concentrated in mega-cap tech names. SPY, QQQ decline as US equities fall: Alphabet’s increased AI spending spooks investors
- Negative Sentiment: Market rotation into value and defensive sectors is gaining momentum, which pressures growth‑heavy ETFs like QQQ as money shifts to cyclicals, staples, and dividend names. S&P 500 And XLP: Rotation To Value Funds Just Started
- Negative Sentiment: Broader macro and sentiment concerns—AI hype unwind, layoffs, and recessionary warnings—are cited by several commentators as drivers of a risk-off tilt that can further depress QQQ if sustained. Recessionary Bear Market With The AI Bubble Burst
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- The day the gold market broke
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- He just nailed another gold prediction …
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.