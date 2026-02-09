Sunesis Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000. Invesco QQQ comprises 0.4% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Slagle Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.5% during the third quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 59,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,827,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,885,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,540,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $609.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $619.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $602.56. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $637.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.7941 dividend. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

