OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $4.12 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

OneAscent Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,281 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 36.4% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 37.9% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA lifted its position in Alphabet by 40.2% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 345 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.26, for a total transaction of $800,786.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,884.14. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.89, for a total transaction of $5,614,173.81. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,972 shares in the company, valued at $13,531,453.08. This trade represents a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,067,686 shares of company stock valued at $105,352,291. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $322.86 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $349.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $321.60 and a 200-day moving average of $271.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The business had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

