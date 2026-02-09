SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co Lowers Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 2.2% of SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 100.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 40,999,982 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $1,236,482,000. HRT Financial LP raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 118.3% during the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,735,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 42.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,700,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,109 shares during the period. Finally, Kensington Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2,124.5% during the second quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 366,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,386,000 after purchasing an additional 350,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $609.65 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $637.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $619.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $602.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.7941 dividend. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

