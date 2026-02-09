Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Natural Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 3.6%
NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $265.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.00. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $271.60. The firm has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13.
About iShares Russell 2000 ETF
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.
