Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $221.0833.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Argus raised shares of Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, December 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 9,200.6% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 117,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,144,000 after buying an additional 116,479 shares in the last quarter. Wilian Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $195.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $78.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cintas has a 12 month low of $180.39 and a 12 month high of $229.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 17.58%.The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.810-4.880 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

