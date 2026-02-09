111,805 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Purchased by Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.

Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 111,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,000. Marvell Technology makes up 2.3% of Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 8.8% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $465,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,427.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $80.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.63. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $121.81. The company has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.97.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

MRVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.31.

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

