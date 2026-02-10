Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Purchased by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,867 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $21,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Running Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.3% during the third quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 57,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,658,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in Accenture by 35.9% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 8,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $2,216,850,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 258,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,771,000 after buying an additional 38,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $236.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.01. The stock has a market cap of $145.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Accenture PLC has a 1 year low of $229.40 and a 1 year high of $392.02.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $18.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.51 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.88%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $488,380.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 37,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,766,851.80. This represents a 4.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total transaction of $1,008,263.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,380.79. This trade represents a 30.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,031 shares of company stock worth $4,509,304. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Accenture from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.38.

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

