Marriott International, Inc. $MAR Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,878 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Marriott International worth $86,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 2,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 203.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of MAR stock opened at $331.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.13. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.40 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $296.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Marriott International from $329.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Marriott International from $285.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Marriott International from $287.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.98, for a total transaction of $494,769.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,160.14. This trade represents a 24.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

