Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 47,954 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $16,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 98.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Bank of America raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Evercore raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.46.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $185.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of -118.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.02. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $228.88.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company’s core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

