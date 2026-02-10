Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. $IDR Shares Purchased by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Free Report) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,349 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 0.94% of Idaho Strategic Resources worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Idaho Strategic Resources by 127.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 159,850 shares during the period. Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,313,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 47,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 47,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating on shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in a research note on Friday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Idaho Strategic Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Idaho Strategic Resources stock opened at $40.13 on Tuesday. Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $54.70. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $625.63 million, a P/E ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day moving average of $35.06.

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Idaho Strategic Resources had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 27.82%.The business had revenue of $11.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Idaho Strategic Resources news, Director Richard Scott Beaven sold 2,000 shares of Idaho Strategic Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $69,280.00. Following the sale, the director owned 11,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,379.12. The trade was a 15.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Swallow sold 20,000 shares of Idaho Strategic Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $834,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 645,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,941,858.16. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,000 shares of company stock worth $2,206,880. Corporate insiders own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

