Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 7,721 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 510,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $47,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. VestGen Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.3%

EFA stock opened at $103.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $104.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

