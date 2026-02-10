Navellier & Associates Inc. Acquires 32,350 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1,437.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,350 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Lam Research by 590.7% during the third quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 59,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after buying an additional 50,933 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 262,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,417,000 after buying an additional 89,856 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Lam Research by 8.0% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 140,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,408 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Lam Research by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 144,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,369,000 after purchasing an additional 34,147 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 119.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,676,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,502,000 after buying an additional 913,009 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX stock opened at $229.28 on Tuesday. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $251.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.97.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at $57,235,848. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total value of $6,036,048.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 987,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,677,892.20. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LRCX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Summit Insights raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Lam Research from $170.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.88.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

