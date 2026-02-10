Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 43,872 Shares of Archrock, Inc. $AROC

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,991 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,872 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.15% of Archrock worth $6,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Archrock by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Archrock by 217.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,316 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 28.0% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 41,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Archrock by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AROC opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. Archrock, Inc. has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Archrock’s payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Archrock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore increased their price target on Archrock from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Archrock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archrock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Archrock, Inc is a Houston‐based provider of natural gas compression services and equipment to the oil and gas industry in North America. Founded in 2004, the company supplies both short‐term rentals and long‐term contracts for compression solutions, serving upstream and midstream producers. Archrock’s offerings include engineered compression systems, aftermarket parts, maintenance and field services designed to optimize wellhead and pipeline operations.

The company’s core business activities focus on the design, manufacture, rental and sale of gas compression equipment.

