Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 2,855 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,777,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,578,344,000 after purchasing an additional 48,968 shares during the last quarter. Unisphere Establishment grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 4,000,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $931,520,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,725,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,663,000 after acquiring an additional 138,235 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 23,503.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,716,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $865,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,915,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $678,935,000 after buying an additional 263,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $239.84 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $240.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $152.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.76 and a 200-day moving average of $208.63.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.74%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 5,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $1,260,486.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,917. This represents a 52.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Wall Street Zen raised Honeywell International to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.50.

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

